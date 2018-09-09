Tom Garcia and Scott Silknitter learn the signs and symptoms of Urinary Tract Infection from Dr. Ben Herrick of Alliance Urology.

Things can be made worse if our loved one experiencing a UTI also has as dementia - they may not be able to find the right words to communicate what they are experiencing.

Something that someone with Parkinson’s Disease may experience is frequent Urinary Tract Infections or UTI’s. If an individual does not have enough muscle control to completely empty all urine from the bladder because of Parkinson’s this can create a breeding ground for bacteria.

Bladder Cancer is the 4th most common form of caner for men and 6th overall. The average age at the time of diagnosis is 73. This means that someone with Bladder Cancer may be experiencing other health issues such as Frontal lobe dementia or has Parkinson’s which can lead to frequent UTI’s.

