GREENSBORO, N.C. — Let's get to it, drop it, pop and lock it! Here's your chance to tryout for the Carolina Cobras Venom Dance Team.

The Cobras are an arena football team in Greensboro and the Venom Dancers bring it every game.

Several team members joined WFMY News 2's Tracey McCain and Stacey Spivey Tuesday on the Good Morning Show to talk about the upcoming tryouts.

WFMY

Ashley Smith is in her third year as a team member and choreographer. She says the games are high energy and fun. Smith says she's looking for dancers who always bring their A game.

"Energy is always high. Adrenaline is pumping and we're ready to get started," said Smith.

High Point University student Lauren Porterfield just finished her first year on the team. She says the team aspect is one of a kind.

"I'm looking for something who's not only beautiful, but they have dedication and their committed as well," said Porterfield.

It helps to have experience, because from here the professional dance opportunities are endless.

"This is the next step to get to the NBA or NFL if that's something you wish to do!"

Open auditions are Saturday, February 29, 2020. Registration begins at 8 a.m. and auditions start at 9 a.m. at the Swann Middle School gymnasium located at 811 Cypress Street in Greensboro.

WFMY

The Venom provided the following information to help you prepare for the audition:

Appearance: Full glam hair and makeup

Attire: Shorts, sports bra, tights, tennis shoes or dance shoes.

Age: 18 years and older

For more information, text VENOM to 25827.