WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Carolina Music Ways (CMW) will present Carolina Live!—Our Musical History on Friday, March 6th at 7:00 PM at the Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art (SECCA), located at 750 Marguerite Drive in Winston-Salem. Doors open at 6:00 PM. Perfect for audiences of all ages, CMW brings history to life through North Carolina music, and celebrates North Carolina's multicultural music heritage.

This fundraising concert, sponsored in part by Flow Automotive Companies, features jazz, bluegrass, blues, gospel, old-time string band and rhythm and blues. Performers include some of the best musicians in the area including Matt Kendrick, Debbie Gitlin, Wiley Porter, Joe Robinson, Michael Kinchen, Larry Carman, Karon Click, and Diana Tuffin, and will be narrated by Ron Stacker Thompson. This lively show highlights the musical talents of North Carolina natives including John Coltrane, Doc Watson, the “5” Royales, and a moving tribute to singer and civil rights icon Nina Simone.

General admission tickets are available for $25 and include admission to the concert as well as access to exhibitions on view in the SECCA galleries. Limited VIP tickets are available for $50 and include preferred concert seating, one drink ticket, and a limited edition hand-printed concert poster. Art on view features.

North Carolina Artists in Residence. A cash bar and food trucks will be available prior to the start of the show. Purchase your tickets in advance by clicking here.

About Carolina Music Ways

Carolina Music Ways (CMW) is a 501(c)3, tax-exempt, non-profit arts-in-education organization based in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. CMW’s mission is to educate children in North Carolina about the state's diverse musical heritage and inspire them to participate in its rich music traditions.

CMW performs school shows that align with State and Common Core Standards for Music, Social Studies, and Language Arts and includes class curriculums for deeper learning. CMW receives the Wells Fargo Arts-in-Education Grant from the Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County to perform this program within the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School System.