Carolina Theatre of Greensboro slowly reopens with health and safety measures amid COVID-19 pandemic

GREENSBORO, N.C. — After more than seven months of being closed due to coronavirus, the Carolina Theatre of Greensboro is preparing to reopen with Halloween-favorite film screenings and two live concerts to the ongoing Ghostlight Concert Series in the Betty & Ben Cone Jr. Auditorium.

The theatre is slowly reopening on Tuesday with health and safety measures to protect guests and staff members from the deadly virus. Before entering the building, a staff member will check guests' temperatures using a thermal scanner. Guests must also complete a COVID-19 waiver of liability form, wear face masks, and practice social distancing in common areas.

Once inside of the entertainment venue, guests will notice some changes to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Hand sanitizer dispensers will be available throughout the theatre. Guests, however, will not have access to water fountains.

Touchless restroom fixtures will also be installed for safety, including toilets and soap and towel dispensers. Staff will be consistently cleaning, sanitizing, and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces, such as seats, bathrooms, and railings.

The theatre is also using a touchless ticket entry method with check-in via email receipts Only 100 guests will be admitted to each screening to allow for proper social distancing in the 1200-seat auditorium. Guests can expect seats to be at least 6-feet apart.

Guests are strongly encouraged to practice basic good hygiene. That includes as washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Complimentary disposable face masks will be available on request. If you're sick or believe you've been potentially exposed to COVID-19, you should not attend any event at the theater.

Doors will open 30 minutes prior to scheduled show times. Only ticketed guests will be allowed in, and there will not be any walk-up sales. Film screening tickets are $8, with taxes and fees included. All ticket sales are by advance online purchase. Tickets are on sale now. Sales end at 5pm the day before each screening. Concessions will be available for purchase.

Film screenings and other event details are below. Additional details on safety precautions and procedures can be found at the Carolina Theatre website.

“Hocus Pocus” Tuesday, October 27, 7PM Wednesday, October 28, 7PM Three outlandishly wild witches return from 17th century Salem after they’re accidentally conjured up by some unsuspecting pranksters. The tricky 300-year-old trio sets out to cast a spell on the town and reclaim their youth, but first they have to get their act together and outwit three kids and a talking cat. Starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy. Rated PG. 1993. 1h 36m.



Ghostlight Concerts are limited to 25 guests for each show. Tickets to each Ghostlight Concert show are $20, plus NC Sales tax, and include one admission, one concessions item, and one beverage.