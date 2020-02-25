GREENSBORO, N.C. — While the USA Water Polo Men's and Women's Senior National Teams prepare for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, the next generation of Team USA standouts just might be in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Two of the players on their way to compete are Ayden Miller and Elliott Cooper. They joined WFMY News 2's Stacey Spivey on the Good Morning Show before heading cross country to play the sport they love.

The Carolina Water Polo team is heading to the 2020 USA Water Polo ODP National Championships. They are taking place in Riverside, California this week. This tournament will feature the top age group players in the ODP (Olympic Development Program) system from across the country.

Within a handful of years, the only water polo program in North Carolina has grown from a few players to a thriving program. The Carolina Water Polo team has not only grown in numbers, but also in skill. The program historically sent the first North Carolina water polo team to the Junior Olympics in 2019. This year, in 2020, there are four athletes that have been chosen to play in the national tournament.

