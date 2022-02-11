'The place to plan your wedding in one day' | The Carolina Wedding show comes to Greensboro

About 70 vendors set up at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex Saturday to help brides-to-be plan their weddings.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Wedding planning can be a daunting task, but Saturday there is a one-stop-shop for couples to get ideas and make decisions.

The Carolina Wedding Show is back.

About 70 vendors set up to make planning a wedding easy for the looking to say I do.

Wedding show co-producer Blair Hutchinson said there was a collection of gowns and suits on display for folks to hone in on their specific style.

“If you need a coordinator to help you get started you can find one there. If you need a caterer, a cake person if you need fashions, transportation, Hutchinson said. "Everything that has to do with the wedding will be at the wedding show. You can hire right there on the spot.”

Hutchinson said the first half of the pandemic put a damper on wedding planning.

She said they went from micro weddings in 2021 to gatherings of 250 plus people in 2022.

“We see an influx In larger weddings and bigger celebrations and people feeling more comfortable in that,” Hutchinson said.

Finding the perfect catering company is a big part of wedding planning.

The show featured a host of caterers ready to give out samples, one of them is Painted Plates in Greensboro.

“We’ll sample food for any of the brides. There Champagne, banana pudding and a composed plate and an idea of the food we do and a menu packet available,” Semon said.

Semon said there are some aspects of the big day that may never be the same because of COVID.

Painted Plates is moving away from buffet-style catering.

“I don’t know if it's ever going to go back to what it was before,”Semon said. “For instance, we currently prefer not to do food where people might all be touching like a cheese display or baskets of chips.”

The Carolina Wedding how is Saturday from noon to 4 p.m at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex.