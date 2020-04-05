GREENSBORO, N.C. — The CDC is offering guidelines for safely reopening America amid the coronavirus pandemic. It focuses specifically on child care programs, schools, day camps, communities of faith, employers with vulnerable workers, restaurants, bars, mass transit administrators, and other organizations. The public, however, can also use the reopening guidelines at home.

Health officials say reducing the risk of exposure to COVID-19 by cleaning and disinfection is an important part of reopening public spaces that will require careful planning.

The CDC offers the following three steps:

Develop your plan. Determine what needs to be cleaned. Areas unoccupied for 7 or more days need only routine cleaning. Maintain existing cleaning practices for outdoor areas. Determine how areas will be disinfected. Consider the type of surface and how often the surface is touched. Prioritize disinfecting frequently touched surfaces. Consider the resources and equipment needed. Keep in mind the availability of cleaning products and personal protective equipment (PPE) appropriate for cleaners and disinfectants.

Implement your plan. Clean visibly dirty surfaces with soap and water prior to disinfection. Use the appropriate cleaning or disinfectant product. Use an EPA-approved disinfectant against COVID-19, and read the label to make sure it meets your needs. Always follow the directions on the label. The label will include safety information and application instructions. Keep disinfectants out of the reach of children.

Maintain and revise your plan. Continue routine cleaning and disinfection. Continue or revise your plan based upon appropriate disinfectant and PPE availability. Dirty surfaces should be cleaned with soap and water prior to disinfection. Routinely disinfect frequently touched surfaces at least daily. Maintain safe practices such as frequent handwashing, using cloth face coverings, and staying home if you are sick. Continue practices that reduce the potential for exposure. Maintain social distancing, staying six feet away from others. Reduce sharing of common spaces and frequently touched objects.

The CDC says reopening the country strongly relies on public health strategies, including increased testing of people for the virus, social distancing, isolation, and keeping track of how someone infected might have infected other people.

For more information on the CDC's reopening guidance for America, click here.