Celebrate and thank our nurses during National Nurses Week

GREENSBORO, N.C. — This week we celebrate and thank nurses! They're needed, and they're hard-working, and we appreciate them.

Serving at the frontlines of the pandemic, our nurses' commitment has been incredibly inspiring. This Saturday, May 13, 2023, hundreds of nurses will get something in return.

"The purpose of the nurse's ball is to bring us all together, to celebrate our profession. No organization celebrates the CNA, the LPN, or the RN," said Dana Hines, a nurse practitioner and co-founder of the event.

The Carolina Nurses League is bringing 300 nurses together on Saturday, May 13, for their 3rd annual Nurse's Ball in Greensboro to celebrate their sacrifice, care, and unwavering compassion.

Hines says nurses need this small break and even greater appreciation.

"There has always been a shortage of nurses, but I think the pandemic just brought everything to the forefront, and now the shortage of nurses is even greater. A lot of nurses did leave the field. But if you look at the enrollment of nursing programs, enrollment is up. So I feel great about that. More people are wanting to become nurses," said Hines.

The Carolina Nurses League will award three scholarships to current nursing students during this weekend's Nurse's Ball.

WFMY News 2's Tracey McCain will serve as the Mistress of Ceremonies. Organizers say every nurse in attendance will be celebrated to encourage them to continue doing their great work each day.

The community can encourage nurses too. If you know a nurse, say thank you with a card or a social media post.