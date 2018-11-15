SUMMERFIELD, N.C. -- Here's a family fun event you don't want to miss! Vintage Market Days are coming to Summerfield Farms. It's an awesome event for our area that helps usher in the holidays.

Holly Stressman with Summerfield Farms and Shauna Wardlaw from Vintage Market Days talked about the big event Thursday on the Good Morning Show.

Vintage Market Days will be happening in The Barn & surrounding areas all weekend from November 16-18. It's from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

You can shop amazing crafts, decorations, & accessories at The Barn and when you donate a new toy to Toys for Tots you can get 10% off your purchase at The Market.

Also, plan a trip for your children to meet Santa and so much more!

You can learn more information by clicking here.

© 2018 WFMY