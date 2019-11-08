GREENSBORO, N.C. — Legend has it that the Black Child Development Institute of Greensboro was started at the kitchen table of Sarah Walden Herbin. Mrs. Herbin gathered her friends and family at that table and made a commitment to fight for her generation of children. Her work was continued by Claudette Burroughs White and June Swanston-Valdes and 40 years later Black Child Development Institute of Greensboro is still fighting the good fight.

It was back on August 23, 1979, that Mrs. Sarah Walden Herbin and Williams N. Martin signed the official document for Black Child Development to be a non-profit organization.

In that time, this group of volunteers has strived to improve and protect the quality of life of children, youth, and families in the Greater Greensboro community. And they're celebrating 40 years of service in a big way.

On August 16, 2019, the organization will be kicking off a year of celebration with a "Herbin Nights" Casino Fundraiser.

You can party with a purpose on Friday, August 16, 2019, at Starmount Forest Country Club located at 1 Sam Snead Drive Greensboro, NC 27410. The event starts at 6 PM. Tickets are $50 per person with a semi-formal dress code.