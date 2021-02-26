Greensboro History Museum celebrates Black history and culture year-round

Remember, despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the museum is still welcoming guests for free in-person tours under strict health and safety guidelines.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro History Museum is celebrating Black history year-round with free online programs, conversations, and exhibitions.

The museum is offering an exhibition titled: "Pieces of Now: Murals, Masks, Community Stories and Conversations." It features more than 20 pieces of street art created as part of the summer's Black Lives Matter protests, along with photos, objects and video interviews with local artists and organizers. The public is invited to share experiences, stories and objects related to the protests, pandemic and economic crisis.

Remember, despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the museum is still welcoming guests for free in-person tours under strict health and safety guidelines. You also have the option to participate in free virtual tours online.

The museum is preparing to hold a free online program titled "History Lunch Break. "It will highlight the World War I contributions of Black Aggie servicemen, such as David Cherry and decorated war hero Robert L. Campbell. The program will be held on Friday, February 26, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. on Zoom and the Greensboro History Museum Facebook Page.

"We are a history museum whose mission is to preserve and collect, in addition to educate," said Carol Hart, Greensboro History Museum Director. "If you have a story of your family that has to do with Black history, we'd love to hear it or maybe if you have some artifacts to share from your history or if you want to learn more, we are always happy to talk to people in the community."

The museum is also offering a free webinar series that explores the topic of "Police, Community and Justice," as well as the role of "School Resource Officers." The museum is partnering with the UNCG Department of Communication Studies for "Democracy Tables." It's part of the Project Democracy 20/20 initiative, organized by Greensboro History Museum to explore American democracy through exhibitions, public programs, and innovative community connections. More information and registration links may be found at this link.

The public is welcomed to participate in the online discussion about ways law enforcement can best serve Greensboro communities. The conversations will be held on Zoom on Monday, March 1, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. or Thursday, March 4, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. A special follow-up session will be streamed live on the Greensboro History Museum Facebook Page on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 7:00 p.m.