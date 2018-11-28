KERNERSVILLE, N.C. - It's the holiday season.

One of the best places to experience holiday cheer is in Downtown Kernersville.

The City of Kernersville is holding it's annual "Christmas Around Downtown Kernersville" holiday event.

Every year, hundreds of shoppers rush to small businesses in the historic downtown area to find the perfect holiday gift.

This year, shoppers will be able to participate in a "Passport Program" and sign-up for a raffle surprise.

The Kernersville Museum will also be open with an ice skating rink for kids and adults to enjoy.

Of course, Santa Clause and his friendly elves will be on hand to greet children with a cheerful smile and take photos.

You can also expect to see dozens of bright colorful lights in and around downtown.

In fact, the city is holding a special Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony.

The ceremony will be held at Harmon Park on Saturday, December 1st at 7:00 p.m.

There will be carolers, hot cocoa, doughnuts, and fun activities for the kids.

The holiday event is a collaborative effort between the Kernersville Chamber of Commerce, Kernersville Parks and Recreation, and the Kernersville Museum.

