GREENSBORO, N.C. — There is a lot of attention given to breast cancer and mental health and for good reason. But a standout athlete from Greensboro is sounding the alarm about another disease that most people don't know about.

Sarcoidosis is an inflammatory disease that affects multiple organs in the body, most commonly in the lungs, eyes or skin. For some, it can go away on its own, but for others, it leads to massive organ damage and death.

Chauncey Carter lost his mom to the disease. Carter is a former Dudley High School star and collegiate athlete. He turned the loss of his mother into a way to honor and help others.

Carter was in high school when his mom died from the disease.

"When we first figured out that my mom had Sarcoidosis, my mom used to always wheeze heavy and she had bronchitis so we used to let her get away with that excuse that it was asthma or bronchitis," said Carter. "When it started to attack her lungs we found out a little too late. The Sarcoidosis spread into her lungs which caused her to go brain dead."

Now he's helping others because a lot of people don't know about it.

"Women should know that females are two times more prone to getting this disease more than anyone. They should know how to get treated, where to get treated and when to get treated," said Carter. "And don't be afraid to find out. The craziest thing you can do is have a lack of knowledge of something you can find information on."

Carter is holding a celebrity and community tournament this weekend to raise awareness not only for Sarcoidosis but for Breast Cancer and Mental Health.

Carter is counting on his NFL and NBA friends to help him get the word out.

"Everyone who I'm bringing in for this happens to be good friends of mine. They're always one call away. Thank God I have a great group of friends and we're going to make it happen," he said.

Some of the athletes coming home to help include:

Kennan Allen, PJ Harrison, John Brown, T.J. Logan, Desmone Harrison, Doug Middleton, Tony Adams, Malik Wilson, David Amerson, Jasmine Gill, Jack Tocho, Joesph Jackson, Kentavius Street, Reggie Dillard, Alim McNeil, Tony Adams, Jason Strowbridge, and Deshawn Middleton.

Organizations will also be on hand to discuss each health concern and there will also be a blood drive to help replenish the Triad's emergency level blood supply.

The Cherry Bailey Celebrity Weekend begins Friday, July 12, 2019, with the Mental Health Field Day from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Crossover For Sarcoidosis Basketball Game is Saturday, July 13 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

And the weekend events conclude Sunday, July 14 with the Kicking for Cancer Kickball Game from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

All events will take place at Dudley High School in Greensboro.

Admission is as follows:

$10 for Adults, $5 for Kids and Children 5 and under get in for free.