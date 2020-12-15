Why people change their minds about the coronavirus vaccine

New Gallup polls support is growing and more people plan to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The tide is turning when it comes to Americans opting to get the coronavirus vaccine.

In a Gallup poll back in September, about 50% of Americans said that they’d get the vaccine. Now, it seems that there’s an increase and in a December Gallup poll, about 60% of Americans said they would.

Makes you wonder why some people would change their minds after being so firm and decisive on a previous belief or opinion.

You might think that data such as facts, statistics and trends would sway someone’s decision. This usually doesn’t work because you’ll find evidence to support what you already believe. This is known as a confirmation bias.

It’s curious how some people will change their minds while others don’t. Some people will change their minds if they feel that a given situation is firm and unchangeable. You’ll rationalize situations that you feel stuck with.

Researchers have found that you’ll find a way to cope, deal with, make peace with situations that seem permanent. You do this in order to move forward and continue with your life.

So, in this case, with all the talk of possible mandating vaccinations, some people might be rationalizing that there’s nothing they can do about it. Some may think, it must not be that bad and they’re agreeing to get the vaccine.