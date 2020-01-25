BURLINGTON, N.C. — Christmas Cheer of Alamance County is back with their 11th annual Cheers for Chocolate Festival. The proceeds from the festival benefit the non-profit charity that is dedicated to sharing the spirit of Christmas with underprivileged children and elderly of Alamance County.

The Cheers for Chocolate Festival is Saturday, February 1 from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the Holly Hill Mall in Burlington.

To sample chocolates, tickets are $5 for 5 chocolates and $10 for 10 chocolates. Tickets can be purchased at the YMCA, Burlington Times, or at the door.

Executive Director of Christmas Cheer, Dawn Sternal and Harvest Table Culinary Group at Elon University, Adam Neill will make two chocolate recipes that you can find below:

Chocolate Choux au Craquelin

Ingredients

3 ounces cold butter, cubed.

3 ounces of flour

½ ounce of cocoa powder

3 ½ ounces of sugar

Instructions

In the bowl of an electric mixer with a paddle attachment, cream all ingredients together until completely combined. 2 minutes. Scrape the dough onto a parchment sheet, roll to 1/16th inch thick. Chill one hour. Once chilled, use a cutter slightly larger in diameter than your choux puffs.

Chocolate Pate a Choux

Ingredients

3.5 ounces whole milk

3.5 ounces water

3 ounces of butter

1 pinch of salt

1 teaspoon of sugar

3 tablespoons of cocoa powder

3.5 ounces of flour

5 eggs

Instructions