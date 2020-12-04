Chef Felicia joined the Good Morning Show via Zoom, to show off a few recipes perfect for an Easter dinner or any quarantine meal. The best part is, these recipes use many ingredients already found in your pantry, meaning you don't have to worry about a trip to the grocery store.

Piña Colada Bread Pudding with Browned Butter Rum Sauce

1 doz plain donuts

1/3 pineapple, finely chopped with juice

1/4 butter, melted

1 c milk

1/2 cup heavy cream

1 c sugar

1/4 coconut milk

1/4 c rum

2 eggs

1/4 fresh coconut

Butter Rum Sauce

1 stick butter

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 tbsp rum

1 cup powdered sugar

1-2 tbsp milk

Preheat oven to 350°. In a medium bowl, combine melted butter, milk, cream, sugar, coconut milk, rum and eggs. Mix well and add chopped pineapple with juice. Cut donuts into bite-size pieces and coat with wet mixture. Toss ingredients together thoroughly and pour into medium baking dish. Bake at 350° for 30-45 minutes or until golden brown. Remove from oven and allow to cool. In a medium sauce pan, melt butter stirring slowly and allow to brown lightly. Remove from heat and add vanilla extract, and rum. Slowly add powdered sugar and stir until mixed completely. Add milk slowly until desired texture is reached. Pour sauce mix over bread pudding and allow to set. Enjoy.

Sautéed Garlic Parmesan Asparagus

1lb fresh asparagus

1 tsp minced garlic

1-2 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp grated Parmesan cheese

Salt and Pepper to taste

In a medium sauté pan, heat olive oil. Add thoroughly washed and dried asparagus. Add garlic, Parmesan, and salt and pepper. Sauté on medium until fork tender. Serve.

OTHER STORIES

No tax day rush this week, federal deadline now July 15th

Greensboro police investigate three separate shootings

TIMELINE: Severe weather possible overnight Sunday into Monday in the Triad

Storms Late Sunday

Greensboro preparing for Easter a little differently this year

Stay connected to local, national and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.

►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the word WEATHER to 336-379-5775

►For traffic alerts text the word TRAFFIC to 336-379-5775