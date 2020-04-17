HIGH POINT, N.C. — It has been tough finding what you need at the grocery store during this pandemic. Some places are out of chicken and eggs. Other places have limited beef, produce and the like.

Starting Saturday, April 18, 2020 you can help drive the local economy and restock your fridge at the High Point Farmers Market.

Local farmers sell their produce, meats and anything else you would find at the grocery store, but some would argue farmers have better prices.

Teresa Loflin with the city of High Point said with social distancing in place, you'll notice some immediate changes to the way the market runs.

"The farmers will all be wearing gloves. We're going to have hand washing stations available. They'll be wearing masks and we're going to have it marked off," explained Loflin. "If you've been to the farmers market the farmers have stalls so instead of having them in every stall, the farmers are going to be in every other stall to help with the social distancing."

You'll also notice a designated exit and entrance. There will be sanitizer at every booth and vendors will display a sample of their products on the counters while all of their sell-able goods are stored underneath.

The changes are for safety so Loflin encourages you to still shop local and support Triad farms.

We talked to farmer Saundra Lewis with Sheraton Park Farms. She says her poultry and other meats are in high demand.

"Starting the first of March all of my freezers were full. I was getting ready for the market but after quarantines hit we are basically out of beef we have pork available. We will have chicken available at the second market," said Lewis.

The High Point Farmers Market will be open for the next two Saturdays, April 18 and 25 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The market is located at 901 N Main Street in High Point.