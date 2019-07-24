GREENSBORO, N.C. — When our community gets behind a cause, there's nothing you won't do to support it; even jump from a plane!

That's how a triad woman is celebrating her 60th birthday in an effort to raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

"Chute, I'm turning 60 and I'm jumping out of an airplane," Leah Murray wrote on her MDA donor page."

Murray told WFMY News 2's Tracey McCain that a 15,000-foot freefall is not something she's ever considered. However, she quickly became convinced when she thought of all the good it would bring to MDA families.

"Simple tasks that I do are difficult for them. With this jump I hope to help MDA Greater Carolinas provide summer camp for over 100 kids for free," said Murray. "I can breathe, I can walk and I can talk and I can use my muscles; but there are over 700 families in the Triad who have been diagnosed with over 40 muscular diseases."

Murray is heading to Piedmont Skydiving Saturday, July 27 to take part in the monumental jump. Proceeds will support the hundreds of Triad families affected by Muscular Dystrophy and those who need assistance every day.

"Let's be the voice, let's be the muscle for these Triad families so they can have there milestones become reality also," said Murray.

The Muscular Dystrophy Association Greater Carolina sends over 100 children to a local MDA summer camp for free, we provide services & support at our comprehensive care center for adults and children at Wake Forrest Medica Center. The organization also provides funding to help find a cure.

To learn more about how you can support MDA and Murray's donor jump, click here.