Cinemark movie theaters prepare to reopen with tight health and safety measures amid COVID-19 crisis

Cinemark is using cleaning and disinfecting products identified by the EPA to be effective in eliminating COVID-19 throughout the theatre.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Cinemark Holdings, Inc., a movie theatre company, is preparing to reopen movie theatres in North Carolina on Friday. The decision comes after North Carolina entered Phase 3 of easing COVID-19 restrictions. It allows movie theatres across the state to reopen with reduced capacity and other restrictions.

Cinemark has already reopened about 75-percent of its locations in the U.S. About 97-percent of people surveyed expressed satisfaction with the theater protecting their health and safety.

Cinemark is using cleaning and disinfecting products identified by the EPA to be effective in eliminating COVID-19 throughout the theatre. All Cinemark employees are trained in enhanced cleaning, sanitizing & safety measures. Staff are required to clean and disinfect:

Concession stands, kitchens, restaurants and bars, including countertops, food-prep areas, drink stations, napkin dispensers and check-out areas.

including countertops, food-prep areas, drink stations, napkin dispensers and check-out areas. Restrooms are extensively disinfected every morning and sanitized every 30 minutes during operating hours, including door handles, toilets, handles, sinks, countertops, soap dispensers, faucets and baby-changing stations.

are extensively disinfected every morning and sanitized every 30 minutes during operating hours, including door handles, toilets, handles, sinks, countertops, soap dispensers, faucets and baby-changing stations. Other high-touch areas throughout the theatre, including door handles, handrails, self-ticketing kiosks and box-office countertops.

Before every showtime, staff are also required to clean and disinfect auditoriums, seats, handrails and children’s booster seats. Auditoriums are also regularly disinfected using pressurized sprayer equipment to reach all seats, handrails, armrests, tables, footrests and cup holders. Seat wipe dispensers are available for guest to re-clean their seat. Cinemark is also placing hand sanitizers at the box office and active concession stand registers.

Employees must wash their hands frequently and wear face masks. Staff responsible for moviegoing snacks must also wear gloves and replace each glove regularly during their shifts.

Cinemark is holding wellness and temperature checks daily for all employees to help slow the spread of COVID-19. If an employee has a fever or feels ill, he or she will not be permitted to work. All Cinemark theatres will also have a Chief Clean & Safety Monitor on duty during all operating hours to ensure the highest standards of safety, physical distancing, cleanliness and sanitizing.

Cinemark is offering "Comeback Classic" films and traditional concessions with reduced prices. Movie tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for children and seniors. You can also book a private watch party or host a private screening for up to 20 people with a starting price of $99.

The theatres reopen just in time to welcome this year’s newest films, Infidel, Unhinged, The New Mutants, The Personal History of David Copperfield, The Broken Hearts Gallery and, of course, the much-anticipated Tenet by Christopher Nolan.