City of Burlington holds free face masks giveaway to slow spread of COVID-19

BURLINGTON, N.C. — The state of North Carolina is requiring the use of face coverings to help slow the spread of COVID-19. It's all part of the state's Safer At Home Phase 2 plan. Phase 2 is set to end on August 7th.

Health officials say cloth face coverings can reduce the release of infectious particles into the air when someone speaks, coughs, or sneezes. Face coverings, however, are not a substitute for staying 6 feet apart, washing hands, and staying home when sick.

The City of Burlington is teaming up with the Alamance County Health Department and the United Way of Alamance County to hold a free face mask giveaway. The city plans on giving away a total of 30,000 face mask. Each person will receive two masks. People can also request another pack of two masks for a family member or friend, if needed.

“As we stress the importance of wash, wait and wear in the fight against COVID-19 spread, it is vital that all Burlington residents have access to masks,” said Peter Bishop, Burlington Economic Development Director. “We’ve been able to craft a partnership so that this program provides more than just masks – we are supporting local companies and non-profits in a sustainable, made-in Burlington way.”

The Alamance County Health Department is excited about the proposed initiative and partnered by contributing masks procured through the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and public health information printed with State funding. Further adding to the mask distribution project are the efforts of the United Way of Alamance County.

"The economic stress from the pandemic have hit the already vulnerable populations in our community the hardest. Our hope is that these distribution efforts will get masks in the hands of the folks who need them most." said Heidi Norwick, United Way of Alamance County President.

A limited number of masks will be given out at each distribution event. The masks will be given away on a first-come-first-serve basis. Even though each event is a drive-thru location, people can show up on foot for a free face mask.

Free Face Mask Giveaway Distribution Locations: