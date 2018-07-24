GREENSBORO, NC -- Cars up to a million bucks are on display and up for sale at the GAA Classic Car Auction in Greensboro. From a 1964 Volkswagon Bus to a 1958 Cadillac Deville - you can find them at the auction happening on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

The auction has more than 650 cars over the three day event. More than 150 of those don't have a reserve. Even if you aren't buying, it's fun to window shop, right? Tickets are $15.

Hours:

Thursday, July 26th: Doors open at 8 a.m., auction begins at 1 p.m.

Friday, July 27th: Doors open at 8 a.m., auction begins at 10 a.m.

Saturday, July 28th: Doors open at 8 a.m., auction begins at 10 a.m.

You can learn more and see what cars are up for action on their website.

© 2018 WFMY