GREENSBORO, N.C. — U.S Census Bureau data shows us there are over 70 million dads across the country. That's why for the 7th year in a row the Color of Reason - Women's Community Council is hosting their Father Daughter Dance. The dance is Saturday, February 22, 2020.

There will be food, games, and of course, dancing when the event starts at 6:30 p.m. All the fun will be at the Greensboro Marriott Downtown located at 304 North Greene Street.

The semi-formal event is ticketed. Anyone 18 and older must purchase an adult ticket for $45. The price of $45 includes the price of a daughter (under the age of 18) free of charge. Each additional daughter (under the age of 18) will need to purchase a ticket for $20.

For ticket information contact The Color of Reason - Women's Community Council at 336-706-2239 or 336-706-0936.