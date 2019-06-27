GREENSBORO, N.C. — Every summer neighborhoods across the Triad experience a spike in violence, but a group of Greensboro community organizers is hoping to reach kids before gangs do.

The Build Something Mentor Program, AWOL Fitness and the School of Resultz are holding the "City On A Hill Free Community Fun Day" event this Saturday, June 29, 2019.

The event is geared to help children and teenagers, ages 8 to 18, focus on positive activities before gang members are able to recruit them.

"The youth are basically dealing with gang members asking them about joining gangs and a lot of the kids are really afraid and they need somebody, some strong men in their lives to challenge that," said Alexis Underwood who is the founder of the Build Something Mentor Program.

The free event will keep kids and teenagers entertained with physical fitness activities and games that require them to problem-solve and challenge themselves.

There will be a DJ and free food as well; but most importantly, there will be free resources to help children make good decisions.

Motivational speaker Lynch Hunt says it's all about reaching kids where they are.

"In the summertime, kids are out of school the crime rates go up. And as those crime rates go up these kids are getting in more trouble and more trouble and what we want to do is make sure they know that there are resources available to them, there are people out there who actually care about them," said Hunt.

The "City On A Hill Free Community Fun Day" is Saturday, June 29th from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Bryan Family YMCA in downtown Greensboro.

Kids will hear from motivational speakers, health professionals as well as Greensboro Police Officers.

Parents can register children on the spot and take part in the resources and programs available for adults as well.