GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Community Housing Solutions, a non-profit geared towards providing safe and affordable housing for low-income families, is holding its 11th Annual Ramp-A-Thon event in Guilford County.

The week-long campaign is all about building wheelchair ramps and restoring access to families with mobility needs.

It serves the elderly, disabled, and homeowners who have a limited or fixed income.

As part of the campaign, volunteers with the Catholic HEART Workcamp at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church roll up their sleeves and build ramps for people in need of a safer home.

More than 80 high school and college students give a week of their summer to serve building the ramps.

Community Housing Solutions says the newly built ramps improve the quality of life for people who desire to live independently and restores hope and dignity to homeowners.

Ramp-a-Thon is funded through the support of local businesses, faith groups, and civic organizations.

For more information or to get involved in Community Housing Solutions' Annual Ramp-A-Thon event, click here.