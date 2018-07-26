GREENSBORO, N.C. - Some people are spending the summer season building wheelchair ramps for people with mobility needs.

It's all part of Community Housing Solutions' 10th Annual Ramp-A-Thon event.

Community Housing Solutions is a nonprofit organization that works to provide safe and affordable housing for low-income families in Guilford County.

It serves the elderly, disabled, and single parent homeowners who have a limited or fixed income.

During the week-long Ramp-A-Thon event, volunteers with the Catholic HEART Workcamp at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church roll up their sleeves and build ramps for people in need of a safer home.

More than 80 high school and college students give a week of their summer to serve building the ramps.

Ramp-a-Thon is funded through the support of local businesses, faith groups, and civic organizations.

