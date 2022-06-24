Community organizers hope to "rebound" High Point with Midnight Basketball

Midnight basketball was developed in the 90s to curb crime and keep youth off the streets. Organizers are bringing it back to stop another wave of crime in 2022.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Triad police departments are trying to find ways to curb crime this summer. In High Point, one solution is coming from the community. Midnight Basketball is an idea that organizers say worked decades ago, and they're counting on it to work again.



“Midnight Basketball started with the concept of getting kids off the street,” said event organizer and graphic artist DRL Toons. “So, when the gun violence went crazy in High Point, I said, we’re going to do it again.”



The late-night basketball program worked 25 years ago when gang violence erupted in the Triad. The program put basketballs in young hands, making teenagers think twice about picking up a gun.



“I used to live in High Point. I know how hard it is to maneuver without a gun because you're always a victim, but I want to change that narrative that we are not all victims, and you can make it. But if no one is telling you what to do to help you, then you're just stuck there,” Toons said.

Now that they’re bringing the program back decades later, organizers said they couldn't just rely on basketball to bounce kids their way.



“If they come to Midnight Basketball, we expose teenagers to all career paths. If you have a child who is a gamer or likes to play games, we have a guy coming that can put you in school so you can go to college for gaming and get a degree,” Toons said. “We also have a video guy who will teach children how to shoot their own social media videos. If you want to be an entertainer, we have people from the entertainment industry coming that can put you in the studio. We are just trying to give them a different option so you can meet these people.”



The city of High Point, High Point Police, and other community organizations are supporting the success of this re-launch. Midnight Basketball starts Saturday, June 25, with a free concert and community block party at the Morehead Recreation Center from 4 to 8 pm. It is a family-friendly event with bouncy houses, a basketball and volleyball tournament, and more.



Then Midnight Basketball is back every night from Monday, June 27 through Friday, July 1. Organizers hope other community groups see the impact and make donations to keep it going throughout the summer.