GREENSBORO, N.C. — According to Feeding America, 37 million Americans struggle with hunger.

Some contributing factors to hunger include poverty, homelessness, food insecurity, and food waste.

Hunger is a serious problem in the state of North Carolina.

In fact, statistics show, North Carolina is the 10th hungriest state in the nation.

No one should have to go without a warm meal.

But, According to Feeding America, 1 in 7 people struggle with hunger in North Carolina.

That includes more than 460,000 children.

Even though it's the holiday season, hunger is still rampant in more than 600,000 households across the state.

For that reason and more, "Community Tables" is working to put a stop to holiday hunger with it's Annual Thanksgiving Feast."

Community Tables is a not-for-profit organization that provides a traditional Thanksgiving meal every year to people experiencing food insecurity and hunger in Greensboro.

"Sometimes dignity is taken away, with no job or income, and children in need," said Mary Lacklen. "There is such a high population of kids and so many families who are struggling to make ends meet. They may not be homeless, but they may have only one job in the household, and the other person has lost theirs, and the one job may be for a minimum wage. They should be able to celebrate Thanksgiving just like the rest of us."

On Thanksgiving Day, more than 100 volunteers will meet at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex to pack over 2,000 traditional holiday meals.

Volunteers will also help deliver the food to the homeless, people experiencing food insecurity, and others alone during the holiday.

The holiday feast includes turkey, stuffing, green beans, cranberry sauce, gravy, mashed potatoes, and everything you need to complete a traditional Thanksgiving feast.

The Community Tables Thanksgiving Feast started with the Guilford County Restaurant Association as a community project.

Even though the Guilford County Restaurant Association was dissolved years ago, organizers and volunteers wanted to keep the holiday project alive.

The Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro is always looking for volunteers to help throughout the year as well as donations. For more information, click here.