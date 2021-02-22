Congratulations, Tracey! Baby Julian is here!

Tracey and her family welcomed Baby Julian Wednesday, February 17th. He weighed 8 pounds and 11 ounces when he was born.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A new member of the WFMY News 2 and Good Morning Show family has arrived!

Tracey McCain and her husband Jaron welcomed their third child last week, a baby boy named Julian.

Julian was born on February 17th around 4 p.m. just before the freezing rain and ice moved in!

He weighed in at 8 pounds, 11 ounces when he was born and both Mom and baby are happy and healthy.

As for the name, Josiah and Simone picked it out and everyone in the family loves it!

Tracey sent in this message to share with everyone: "We are so excited to welcome baby Julian into our family. He is absolutely perfect and we are so blessed. Thank you all for your thoughts and prayers for a safe delivery! Mom and baby are doing well. Jaron, Josiah and Simone are over the moon with excitement. "