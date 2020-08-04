GREENSBORO, N.C. — Facts over fear is the Good Morning Show's promise to you during this public health emergency. But the facts this week come with a blunt warning.

According to the CDC, this could be the worst week for the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths across the nation.

In North Carolina, the number of coronavirus cases jumped by the hundreds to 3,221 on April 7, 2020.

We did a community check in on the Good Morning Show and asked you, how are you feeling? Are you anxious about what's ahead? Happy an end could be in sight or calm as you just get through it?

We heard from viewers across the Triad.

Nigel Bristow said, "Calm. I try not to worry about the things I cannot control."

Tommy Allison said he feels anxious, but adds he's a realist.

Robin Hairston commented, "Jesus is still in control! Man thinks one thing but Jesus has it ALL under control! On Sunday we will celebrate Easter. Our praise will be HE HAS RISEN!

We heard from Diahann Smith who told us she is staying calm. "I'm refusing to let this situation cause me emotional confusion. I will continue to live my life attempting to do the right things to keep me safe."

And Angela says she's happy the end could be near. She says, "It's all in your mindset... choosing faith over fear."

We want to know how you're getting through these unprecedented times. You can respond to this post on Tracey McCain's Facebook page or use the #Joy2You.