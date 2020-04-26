There is so much stress in our society about coronavirus. Many parents are doing what they know to do in order to keep their households running and safe. This does not come without a burden and the kids can feel it just like adults do.

Local psychotherapist Dr. Nannette Funderburk joins us to detail how parents can talk with their child about COVID-19 and how to help kids cope with the new life changes.

Dr. Nannette Funderburk is a Licensed Professional Counselor and owner of The Social and Emotional Learning Group, PLLC, a counseling private practice in Greensboro, NC. They are located at 3300 Battleground Avenue, Suite 202, Greensboro, NC 27410, and are currently working with patients remotely during the coronavirus pandemic.

