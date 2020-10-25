Dealing with Covid-19 stress at work

A new survey found 1 in 4 people considered quitting due to stress related to the pandemic.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — 2020 has thrown new kinds of stress at everyone, as we learned to deal with a pandemic, work, school, and all of life's responsibilities.

Stress in the office place is not new. In fact, the CDC has an entire webpage dedicated to it under the occupational health and safety topic.

Dr. Nannette Funderburk stopped by the Good Morning Show to share tips on how to manage stress at the workplace as the pandemic continues.