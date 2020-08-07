'I'm crossing my fingers!' The Triad wedding industry hopes to get back to business soon, reports losses at 61% due to COVID-19

The Triad wedding industry loses more than half its business due to COVID-19 and hopes to get back to work in Phase 3, scheduled for Friday, July 17

GREENSBORO, N.C. — As gyms, bars and amusement parks anxiously await Governor Roy Cooper's thumbs up to reopen during the pandemic. The entire wedding industry is crossing its fingers too, hoping to reopen Friday, July 17th.

The twice extended Phase 2 Executive Order is keeping the industry on hold and its causing a ripple effect; impacting not only brides-to-be, but caterers, photographers, florists, and wedding planners. Nishaka Proctor said she knows some Triad companies that are unable to hold on any longer some to the point where they had to close.

"We are at the point now, we're we have lost more than 60% of our business, since the month of March when we went on the stay at home orders and the mass gathering restrictions. The limit is still at 10, so it has been a journey trying to navigate as a entrepreneur and navigate our clients through this process," said Proctor, who owns Events by Nishaka.

Normally, the Greensboro wedding planner, plans and coordinates 4 to 5 weddings a month. That's been cut to just one ceremony, since March.

Proctor is coordinating her first wedding since the pandemic this Saturday, July 11, 2020. It will be very intimate, following both the state's and CDC's guidelines of just 10 people.

"At this time in Phase 2 weddings are exempt under the church portion of the order and so it is a ceremony at a church and then a dinner reception at a restaurant," described Proctor. "We have put together the social distancing piece where we're only going to have two people seated together who have been in the same household and the tables will be 6 feet apart from each other, so it is a new way of thinking and processing how to do that, even down to how the guests will be served from a food perspective. So there will be the most limited movement in the space and all guests will be wearing masks," said Proctor.

While some businesses had to close, Events by Nishaka is adjusting to this new normal. Proctor's COVID-19 response plan follows CDC guidelines and will continue to be enforced should the state decide to pull back on restrictions and allow larger receptions to resume during the Phase 3 reopening plan, right now, expected to begin, Friday, July 17th.

Proctor says if mass gathering limits are increased from 10 to 50 people, it would be a game changer for the industry.

"I am crossing my fingers that at least the mass gathering number can reach 50 and that gives the potential of my remaining weddings in August to possible still happen," said Proctor.

Right now, available reception spaces and wedding venues are slim, as 2020 brides push their weddings to 2021, crowding the space available for the couples who are already planning weddings next year. Proctor offered advice for those couples looking to change their dates.

"Love has no deadline, and for those brides who want their day, you deserve it. Whether you have a small micro wedding as the industry calls them and then a bigger reception later or hold off on everything for a year, love is love," said Proctor.