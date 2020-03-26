GREENSBORO, N.C. — We are all trying to find ways to adjust during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Students are learning online. Restaurants have switched to takeout and delivery. And we're staying 6 feet apart as we continue to practice social distancing.

With church services called off across the Triad, our faith leaders are adapting too.

A growing number of churches are moving Sunday services, prayer meetings and bible studies online. We talked to Pastor Deon Clark via Skype. Clark, who pastors Equation Church in Greensboro says adapting to an online ministry is necessary, because during trying times, people always rely on their faith.

"I think that now, every church in America regardless of what's been before, this pandemic has forced churches to move out of traditionalism. Many churches who didn't live stream who didn't have websites, they didn't have Facebook live streams do now because what we have to understand is your faith and our church cannot be confined to a building. A physical building is not needed to exercise your faith."

Since the pandemic, Equation handles all of its church business and meetings through group chats using different apps and social media.

"Our church moved all of our meetings to Zoom meetings, we've moved all of our in person conferences to teleconferences, we're doing prayer calls and we're on social media because now this pandemic has forced us to move outside of the physical location."

Pastor Clark streams his Sunday services every week, usually with people in the pews. But with new orders in place, it will be the main way he ministers to his church. It's also how members can give.

Equation Church Sundays at EQ| RECAP "Don't lose your vision" is the topic that Pas... tor Deon Clark encouraged us on today ! He reminded us that God will keep us through any time! God will not allow us to fail or fall! God serves as our stability, sustainer, stablizer, and successor even through the storm!

"Sixty percent of the church's income weekly already came from online giving as an average even before this pandemic. Online giving is a big deal. You have text to give, you have apps you can give on, you can go to the website and give and so we've all had to maneuver that way and focus on online giving."

Pastor Clark says since the pandemic, 95% of the giving comes from church goers watching online.

The big take away though is his message. Clark encourages everyone to keep the faith because, "We will get through this!"