Dealing with the ongoing change of Covid-19

The pandemic has lasted longer than many people expected. This morning we discuss tips for taking care of yourself during this difficult time.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Is it getting to you? There’s so much going on today; COVID-19, politics, race relations, school, work, and the list goes on. Dealing with change, for some, is frustrating. Dealing with the ongoing change that most of us have been dealing with for months is exhausting.

This morning Dr. Nannette Smith Funderburk with The Social and Emotional Learning Group, PLLC is sharing her professional advice to get you through these tough times.