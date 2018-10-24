GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Money in your pocket, a new house and all your bills paid off; it is something everyone wants.

WFMY News 2's money expert Ja'Net Adams says you can make that dream a reality and create the life you want.

"The average lifespan currently is 78-years-old and with the way technology is going we are going to be living even longer lives. If we are going to be living longer it would be great if we are able to live the life we want. Creating the life you want obviously takes money, and commitment," said Adams who wrote the book, Debt Sucks: Everyone's Guide To Winning With Money So They Can Live Their Dreams.

Adams offered these tips:

First, visualize It:

"We go through life on autopilot and before we know it we are in our seventies and our entire life has passed us by. It is time to turn the autopilot off and take time this weekend to sit down and really visualize how you want your life to be," said Adams.

The key is to make sure to write it down because you will have a higher probability of this vision becoming reality.

Second, figure out what or who is holding you back:

"The reason that we delay creating the life we want usually has to do with what or who is around us. You wanted to travel the world and make money as you traveled, but instead you let a close minded family member talk you out of it. Sometimes it is not a person holding you back, but your finances which is an easy fix. You need to make a plan to pay off debt, bring in more money or both. This will get you closer to the life you want," said Adams.

And lastly, do not cave into fear:

"Once you start working towards creating the life you want you have to be careful not to cave into fear or doubt. Many times this happens when you run into a financial emergency or when you have a setback. You have to be prepared to give yourself a pep talk and get back on track."

Think about it this way, you only live once.

"Each and every day you should remind yourself that one life should be the life you want to live," said Adams.

