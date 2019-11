GREENSBORO, N.C. — Queen Margherita

Ingredients are as simple as Mozerella Cheese, San Marzano tomato sauce from South of Italy and Bufala Mozerella. We will just finish the pizza with some fresh basil and extra virgin olive oil.

Cugino Forno Special

Our second pizza will be our very own special pizza which has Cheese , Italian Sausage, cippolini onions and sweet red peppers and of course bufala di mozerella.