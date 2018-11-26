GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Click, shop, save and you're done!

Cyber Monday is a convenient way to shop but it's also a great way to support small businesses.

Greensboro-based Tara and Carl Darnley created Darylng & Co. The small business is one of many featuring deals on the Amazon Market place for Cyber Monday.

The company's Yummy Mitts are teething mitts for infants and a global success.

The family developed the Yummy Mitt out of necessity and it's turned into a line of 20 other products.

"There was nothing on the market and my husband and my husband was on paternity leave and came up with the idea. We launched our product and four years later we have an entire line now," said Darnley.

The Darnley family says the holiday season is their busiest and Cyber Monday is easily one the single most important day.

"It's really important for small businesses. For us we get a ton of traffic and sales on Amazon and our website so it's very important for small businesses," said Darnley.

According to Amazon, Cyber Monday 2017 was one the biggest day on record for small businesses.

