How to meet people if dating apps are not for you

Dating apps are a big way to meet other single people, but it's not always the easiest way for form a connection.

After the pandemic, many people are hopping offline to find love.

There's a strong appeal to real-world dating because you don't have limited interactions as you do on dating apps and online dating.

You're limited on what you can see on virtual dates. A smile in real life can be more exciting than on video. You can see the whole person and not just their head and shoulders.

There's something to be said for being able to get physically close to someone to gauge chemistry.

You can find singles anywhere and everywhere. Daters want to see real people with their own two eyes in real places like the gym, parks, grocery stores, gas stations, airports, and restaurants.

Group activities and events are great places to meet people because you have instant similarities.

When you're out and about, have open body language that lets people know you're approachable.

When you say hello to people, make sure that you're smiling. Show interest in others, and you become interesting.