Davidson Correctional Center Inmates pack backpacks with school supplies for the community

AWOL Outreach in Greensboro partnered with the Davidson Correctional Center for a school supply drive.

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A Greensboro organization has partnered with a Triad jail to help give back to the community.

AWOL Outreach recently went to the Davidson Correctional Center in Lexington where they helped inmates pack backpacks with school supplies. What makes this effort truly special is the offenders themselves had the opportunity to participate in filling the backpacks and personally hand them to their children and families.

At the helm of this initiative is AWOL Founder Lynch Hunt, who shares a unique connection to the cause, having spent a decade in federal prison himself.

The organization’s outreach doesn’t stop here. On September 22, AWOL will host a heartwarming daddy-daughter dance for the offenders and their daughters. This event is made possible through the support of Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Greensboro and Jake's Diner of Greensboro.

Lynch said AWOL Outreach’s dedication to helping justice-impacted individuals and their families is an example of how communities can come together to create positive change. He said the inmates’ stories serve as a reminder that transformation and redemption are possible and that every act of kindness can make a lasting impact.

