GREENSBORO, N.C. — GREENSBORO, NC - If you're only halfway through summer break and you're running out of things to do with your kids, here's a fun and free way to give your wallet a break.

Bowling centers across the Triad are participating in the Kids Bowl Free program this summer. It's a way to strike out summer boredom while sparing you the cost.

Children ages 2 to 12 can register for 2 free games each day through September 30th.

There are four bowling centers in the Triad participating in the Kids Bowl Free Program which provides a safe and fun way for kids to spend their summer.

We talked with kids last summer who enjoy free bowling every year.

"For the summertime, kids bowl free all summer long. It's pretty fun. If you're one of those people that like to bowl, then this would be a good sport for you," said Emma Gillespie.

Registration is free. To register your child and find a list of participating locations click here.

The program ends September 30.