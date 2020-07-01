The internet is still reeling from Ricky Gervais' opening monologue at the Golden Globe Awards. Through his jokes, Ricky roasted the Hollywood Elite. Many thought that Ricky went a bit too far. And he doesn't seem apologetic for offending anyone.

Sometimes, the jokester doesn't think there's a problem with what they said and they won't acknowledge anything different. If you've offended someone and want to repair the damage then give a sincere apology. Accept responsibility for hurting their feelings and the insensitivity of what you said. Be careful with giving explanations too soon because it can be interpreted as excuses. Let's say that someone's joke offends you, but they don't acknowledge it. If you chose to talk to them about it then explain the impact on you. Be careful not to blame because it'll make the problem worse.

