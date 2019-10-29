Imagine this - you're cleaning the big mess in the kitchen while your partner is sitting in the den, all comfy, watching TV. You say, "No, I don't need any help, thank you." Yep. That Good ole sarcasm. Just so happens to be National Sarcasm month. Many people think that sarcasm is funny, but it's like a veiled complaint made to be funny. It's considered indirect so it isn't supposed to be quite as offensive. It's a softer blow. But, the core of the joke is the truth of how the person feels.

Sarcasm can hurt relationships. People don't know what to believe about your remark. Whether you mean it or not, they don't want to be around you, or they write you off. Sarcastic remarks can embarrasses people. Some people might think that you're cowardly for the indirect pot shot instead of being tactfully direct.

When dealing with sarcasm remain calm, ignore the tone of voice and answer the message. Try not to take it personally. Tell the person "I don't know if you mean this, but your remarks come across as hurtful." Tell them that if they're upset about something that you're willing to talk about it. If they won't stop then limit your contact when you can.

Share your thoughts on my Facebook page: Blanca Cobb-Body Language Expert. Write a message on my timeline and I'll get back to you. If you find value in my segment, I'd love for you to share this story with people who you think might need it. And give a Facebook page a "like".