Do these three steps to fix mid-year money missteps

Debt expert Ja’Net Adams suggests consumers review bank statements and aim to cut $100 or so per month to balance monthly spending, all while saving for the future.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — July 4 rings in a resolve to mark independence, a mid-year calendar reminder to pay attention to stars, stripes and swipes encompassing summertime celebrations.

"The year is only halfway over. You have plenty of time to make a difference in your finances before December 31st!" said financial literacy instructor Ja'Net Adams with Debt Sucks University.

Adams joined the Good Morning Show this week to share simple, proven steps to reroute New Year's money goals back on track.

Lighten the Load

Adams said first, do a mid-year finance check. Sit down with your partner and look, specifically, at each charge. Mark non-essential expenses (aim for $100 or so) to cut the next month.

"Another way to ease financial stress is to find another way to bring more money in. That could be a part time job you do a couple of days a week. The overall goal is to have more money coming in each month," she explained.

"Where Did That Come From?"

She said oftentimes, while reviewing statements, clients will ask, "Where did that (charge) come from?" That question should serve as a red flag -- a road block -- in the journey to financial health.

"You need to make sure you have the money available for that expense in the second half of the year. Those expenses could be car taxes, your home's escrow, or annual business expenses. These are usually not small expenses, so you really need to be on top of things," she said.

Look to the Future

Adams said while she suggests families make immediate adjustments to spending and saving habits, they also will benefit from planning for long-term goals.

"The dream may be to travel to Seychelles, or buy a home, or even be able to afford to take days off from work without pay. Whatever that future dream is, make it the main thing and laser focus moving your money in that direction. Big future goals take time to afford, so this second half of the year will give a great head start!" she emphasized.