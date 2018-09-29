GREENSBORO, N.C. - October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

It's a time to remember victims, honor survivors, and connect advocates working endlessly to end violence.

Domestic violence can happen to anyone, anywhere, and at any time.

In fact, according to the National Domestic Violence Hotline, about 24 people fall victim to some sort of domestic abuse per minute.

That's more than 12 million women and men over the course of a year.

Domestic violence is a serious problem nationwide.

Under North Carolina law, domestic violence is "the attempt by one person to injure, stalk or rape another person with whom he has an intimate relationship."

Domestic violence has also been linked to several homicide cases across the state.

According to the North Carolina Coalition Against Domestic Violence, the state has seen 42 homicides tied to domestic abuse so far this year.

In 2017, the state counted a total of 79 homicides linked to domestic abuse.

The City of Greensboro is going against the statistics and working to raise awareness about domestic violence.

The Greensboro Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) partnered with the Guilford County Family Justice Center (FJC) to hold the 4th Annual Purple Tree Lighting Ceremony.

CSW works with the City Council to help improve the quality of life for women in Greensboro.

FJC provides services for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse, and elder abuse.

During the Purple Tree Lighting Ceremony, CSW Commissioner Lalani Bullock will act as the keynote speaker.

The ceremony will also feature music and a tree lighting to honor domestic abuse survivors, remember victims, and encourage advocates.

Trees will remain lit during the month of October in commemoration of National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The Purple Tree Lighting Ceremony will be held at the Melvin Municipal Office Building in downtown Greensboro on Monday from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public.

If you are concerned about a relationship or experiencing domestic abuse, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).

Calls are free and confidential.

For more information or ways to help yourself, family, friends, or survivors of abuse, click here.

