ASHEBORO, N.C. -- If you're already looking ahead to the weekend; consider this a must add to your Saturday calendar.

Head to Asheboro on Saturday, November 3, 2018 for a combination of food and fundraising! The 35th Annual Auction and BBQ benefiting Hospice of Randolph County starts at 3:30 p.m.

The group is celebrating its 35th anniversary and for the last 33 years, this fundraiser has provided critical services for families.

"It's like a huge reunion for not only our community but for all of those families who have been served by Hospice of Randolph County over those 35 years," said David Caughron who works with Hospice.

"Hospice of Randolph County, does not turn away anyone because of the inability to pay and we want everyone to feel like they do not have to travel that journey alone when they're dealing with end of life," said Caughron.

The annual event draws more than 1200 people from all over the state, every year. People come for the tasty BBQ dinner and stay for the silent and live auctions that feature an array of amazing donated items.

You can find beautiful Seagrove Pottery, handmade goods including quilts and other crafts at the organization's signature fundraising event. But the big prize is Richard Petty's signed Charlie-One-Horse cowboy hat.

"We want everyone to have the opportunity to feel like they can bid on something," said Caughron. "We have furniture, jewelry, some wonderful gift baskets. So if you're looking for those Christmas gift items its a great idea to come out and you'll already have a gift basket put together for you."

The annual Auction and BBQ benefiting Hospice of Randolph County is this Saturday, November 3, 2018. It's at Southwestern Randolph High School on Hopewell Friends Road in Asheboro starting at 3:30 p.m.

Dinner tickets are $10 each and can be purchased by clicking here.

