GREENSBORO, N.C. — A sport once tagged as the domain of adrenaline junkies, cave divers have become an important asset to scientists exploring global climate change, archaeology, water issues, and unique biology.

Jill Heinerth is a cavediver, explorer, photographer, and film maker. Heinerth has been diving all over the world including in Egypt, Antarctica, Bermuda and The Bahamas.

Jill Heinerth

She will share her experiences and talk about her new book, Into the Planet: My Life as a Cavediver, at the Greensboro Science Center Sunday, November 3. Light refreshments will be provided at 6:00 p.m. The event is free and begins at 6:30 p.m.