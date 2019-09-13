Divorce is never easy, particularly on the kids. Recently, Maddox Jolie-Pitt, son of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt answered a paparazzi's question about his relationship with his father. When asked if his dad, Brad Pitt, would visit him at Yonsei University, where he's starting his freshman year, Maddox said, "I don't know about that, what's happening. Whatever happens,happens."

This got us thinking about other teens whose parents are going through a divorce might have a strained relationship with one of their parents. One way to cope or avoid the strained relationship, some teens might not want to see or spend time with a particular parent for whatever reason.

When this happens, the frustrated parent might make wrong assumptions as to the reasons why. Instead of asking questions, they blame the teen or their ex-spouse. In an attempt to regain control, they might become punitive or lie and exaggeration about their role and the ex-spouse's role in the divorce.

This can backfire because the teen remembers what happened when both parents lived in the home. And if the frustrated parent tries to manipulate the truth then the teen will know. Their memory can be better than their parent's. The teen might call the parent out or withdraw even more.

Instead of using negative tactics, the frustrated parent should think about their role in the conflict and fix it. Talk to their teen explaining that they've noticed a change in their relationship, express their desire to fix it and ask what they can do. The point is to talk, be honest and work together to fix it.

