Don't let your guard down yet! Be financially prepared amid pandemic

Money expert Ja'Net Adams reminds us of the importance of staying alert and saving money.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Despite Governor Roy Cooper easing COVID-19 restrictions in North Carolina and businesses being able to bring in more customers and revenue, it's not time to let your guard down when it comes to your finances.

Money expert Ja'Net Adams said it's important to know we aren't out of the woods yet.

While there have been great strides in our economy, we've also seen the stock market go down. There's also been a shakeup with businesses.

Fry's Electronics closed all their stores in nine states, Best Buy is laying off 5,000 people and Victoria's Secret is closing 50 more stores.

Adams says you should keep saving money so that you're not in a bind if there's an unexpected layoff.

Any extra money that you come across each month should be put away for a rainy day.

The goal is to have six to twelve months of expenses saved.

You can also be prepared by becoming more valuable at work. This means finding new skills and growing your network.

"The day is coming where this virus will be under control and the economy will be back on track. Now is the time to prepare for that day," Adams said.

Many are looking forward to the day when traveling is safe again. You can get started planning now by saving money. Adams said now is the time to prepare by starting a savings account just for travel.