It's time again to support the Downtown Greenway in Greensboro. Don't miss the 9th Annual Run 4 The Greenway walk, run, and party. Joining us this morning is Laura Lorenz, Race Director, and her four legged friend Scout.

You can catch all the action at Morehead Park, 475 Spring Garden Street on Saturday, October 27.

Registration starts at 3:00 p.m and the party starts at 4:00 p.m. The one mile costume walk and run starts at 4:30 p.m. Those wanting a challenge can sign up for the four mile race that starts at 5:00 p.m. The party will continue until 8:00 p.m.

You can register online at downtowngreeway.org or the day of the event.

