The 20th annual RiverRun International Film Festival is in full swing over in Winston-Salem. And one film screening today is really causing a buzz.

"And Then I Go" is a character study that dives deep into the minds and lives of our alienated youth. The film presents audiences with an important and timely story touching on such issues as bullying, mental health, parenting and accessibility to weapons.

The film will show at the festival on Saturday, April 28 at 4 p.m. at UNCSA Film Main Theater.

Copyright 2017 WFMY